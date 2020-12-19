Christian Action has teamed up with Hong Kong firm Aloes Tree to help the city’s most vulnerable by disinfecting their subdivided flats. Photo: Handout Christian Action has teamed up with Hong Kong firm Aloes Tree to help the city’s most vulnerable by disinfecting their subdivided flats. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong fourth wave: NGO, local firm team up to disinfect crowded, subdivided flats amid Covid-19 pandemic

  • The project, a joint effort by Christian Action and recently launched Aloes Tree, uses photocatalyst technology that kills germs with light
  • Living spaces already cleaned include an 800 sq ft flat where 20 people reside and share a single toilet

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Laura Westbrook
Laura Westbrook

Updated: 9:02pm, 19 Dec, 2020

