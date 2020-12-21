The jury recognised the ‘Arrested Development’ infographic by Adolfo Arranz, the Post’s deputy creative director. Graphic: SCMP
South China Morning Post wins gold in global design competition for infographic on protest arrests
- Contest by US-based PRINT gives award for full-page visual depiction of the nearly 9,000 people arrested between June 9 last year and May 29 over the social unrest
- Deputy creative director Adolfo Arranz drew silhouettes for each individual to show readers at a glance the scale of the issue
