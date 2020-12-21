The jury recognised the ‘Arrested Development’ infographic by Adolfo Arranz, the Post’s deputy creative director. Graphic: SCMP The jury recognised the ‘Arrested Development’ infographic by Adolfo Arranz, the Post’s deputy creative director. Graphic: SCMP
Hong Kong /  Society

South China Morning Post wins gold in global design competition for infographic on protest arrests

  • Contest by US-based PRINT gives award for full-page visual depiction of the nearly 9,000 people arrested between June 9 last year and May 29 over the social unrest
  • Deputy creative director Adolfo Arranz drew silhouettes for each individual to show readers at a glance the scale of the issue

Topic |   Hong Kong media
SCMP Reporter
SCMP Reporter

Updated: 11:15pm, 21 Dec, 2020

