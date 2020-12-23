Sixteen out of 19 beneficiaries of Operation Santa Claus have sought help from Ikea with furniture. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Furniture giant Ikea aims to make homes a bit more comfortable for needy Hongkongers amid Covid-19 pandemic
- Swedish furniture giant is donating a number of its products to the underprivileged as part of its collaboration with Operation Santa Claus
- Sixteen out of 19 beneficiaries of the charity drive have sought help from Ikea with items such as dining tables, desks and laptop stands for students
Topic | Operation Santa Claus
