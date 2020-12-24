Staff of Discovery Mind Kindergarten Tung Chung. Photo: Handout Staff of Discovery Mind Kindergarten Tung Chung. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong’s Discovery Mind schools teaching young students the art of giving

  • The school network, a long-time supporter of Operation Santa Claus, this year hosted a virtual party for students, parents and teachers to raise funds for the needy
  • ‘It’s built into our curriculum. It’s not just about academics’, says head of school at the network’s kindergarten in Tung Chung

Topic |   Operation Santa Claus
Wynna Wong

Updated: 10:00am, 24 Dec, 2020

