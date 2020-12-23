Hong Kong recorded a surge in the number of people living under the poverty line. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests, US-China trade war blamed as city marks high of 1.5 million under poverty line ... and that’s just for 2019
- Latest government report based on figures compared with 2018, and does not take into account Covid-19 pandemic this year
- But expert cautions against reading too much into statistics as numbers reflect relative poverty, with poverty line set at 50 per cent of median household income
Topic | Poverty
