The Consumer Council discovered two popular ice cream products exceeded the legal levels for bacterial count. Photo: Felix Wong
Pasta bugs, plastic salt and ice cream bacteria: 2020’s top food scares in Hong Kong
- Health was on everyone’s minds over the past year as the Covid-19 health crisis swept Hong Kong, but the discovery of food impurities also made headlines
- From energy bars loaded with sugar to ‘siu mei’ – spit-roasted meat – that carried a walloping full day of recommended sodium intake, here are some of the reports that mattered most
Topic | Year in Review 2020
