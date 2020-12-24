An elderly woman drags a trolley load of cardboard for recycling in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong welfare chief disagrees with official data showing 1.5 million people under poverty line, argues figure does not reflect government aid
- Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong says misinterpretation of statistics is just for critics to ‘scold the government’
- He says after factoring in various social security allowances and relief subsidies, poverty rate at only 9.2 per cent, or population of 640,000
