Hong Kong welfare chief disagrees with official data showing 1.5 million people under poverty line, argues figure does not reflect government aid

  • Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong says misinterpretation of statistics is just for critics to ‘scold the government’
  • He says after factoring in various social security allowances and relief subsidies, poverty rate at only 9.2 per cent, or population of 640,000

Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 6:48pm, 24 Dec, 2020

An elderly woman drags a trolley load of cardboard for recycling in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
