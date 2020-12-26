Jacky Cheung enjoying another night of shachukahu on Lantau Island. Photo: Dickson Lee
What is shachuhaku? Hongkongers take to camping in cars at scenic spots as Covid-19 pandemic cripples air travel
- More than just driving to a picturesque spot and setting up tent, Japanese-inspired hobby involves modifying car compartments into liveable space
- Such campers aim to do everything on wheels, including answering the call of nature
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Jacky Cheung enjoying another night of shachukahu on Lantau Island. Photo: Dickson Lee