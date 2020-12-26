Jacky Cheung enjoying another night of shachukahu on Lantau Island. Photo: Dickson Lee Jacky Cheung enjoying another night of shachukahu on Lantau Island. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Society

What is shachuhaku? Hongkongers take to camping in cars at scenic spots as Covid-19 pandemic cripples air travel

  • More than just driving to a picturesque spot and setting up tent, Japanese-inspired hobby involves modifying car compartments into liveable space
  • Such campers aim to do everything on wheels, including answering the call of nature

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Danny Mok
Updated: 5:45pm, 26 Dec, 2020

