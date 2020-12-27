The new waterfront in Wan Chai is considered barrier-free but still has sparse wiring to prevent people from falling into the water. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong’s first ‘barrier-free’ waterfront opens in Wan Chai, as public urged to embrace creativity over safety fears
- Authorities took more than a decade to implement idea after surveying other cities, with move part of ongoing drive to extend and enhance promenades
- Water taxi service also in the works, but delayed amid pandemic and more time needed for installations
Topic | Urban planning
