Dr Joseph Chan (centre), deputy Medical superintendent at Hong Kong Sanatorium and Hospital, attends charity bazaar for Operation Santa Claus in Happy Valley. Photo: Dickson Lee
Operation Santa Claus
Hong Kong Sanatorium and Hospital lends helping hand to Operation Santa Claus
- Hospital will make matching contributions for each donation of HK$200 for videos of staff dance numbers
- The money raised will be given to Operation Santa Claus, a fundraising drive co-organised by the South China Morning Post and RTHK
Topic | Operation Santa Claus
Dr Joseph Chan (centre), deputy Medical superintendent at Hong Kong Sanatorium and Hospital, attends charity bazaar for Operation Santa Claus in Happy Valley. Photo: Dickson Lee