A visitor looks at the recently unearthed service reservoir on Bishop Hill, believed to have been built in 1904. Photo: Winson Wong
Conservation
Demolition of century-old underground reservoir suspended by Hong Kong authorities after they bow to public calls for it to be preserved
- The underground reservoir, believed to have been completed in 1904, is a cavernous chamber featuring soaring brick arches
- It first came to the public’s – and heritage advisers’ – attention on Monday after images taken by locals went viral
