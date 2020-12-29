Most of Hong Kong’s drinking water comes from the Dongjiang. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong water supply
Hong Kong strikes new water import deal with mainland China, paying only for amount supplied
- New ‘package deal deductible sum’ agreement with Guangdong province for water from the Dongjiang, or East River, covers the years 2021-23
- Up to 80 per cent of city’s water comes from Dongjiang, with city paying for fixed ceiling of 820 million cubic metres each year under previous deal
Topic | Hong Kong water supply
Most of Hong Kong’s drinking water comes from the Dongjiang. Photo: SCMP