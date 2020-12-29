Visitors at the service reservoir on Woh Chai Hill – known to locals as Bishop Hill – in Shek Kip Mei. Photo: Winson Wong Visitors at the service reservoir on Woh Chai Hill – known to locals as Bishop Hill – in Shek Kip Mei. Photo: Winson Wong
Visitors at the service reservoir on Woh Chai Hill – known to locals as Bishop Hill – in Shek Kip Mei. Photo: Winson Wong

Head of Hong Kong heritage office apologises for ‘insensitivity’ over initial plan to demolish striking century-old site

  • Commissioner for Heritage Ivanhoe Chang says authorities did not know significance of site and thought there was only an ordinary water tank
  • Antiquities office to complete thorough study in a few months’ time after public discovery halts works

Joyce NgRachel Yeo
Joyce Ng and Rachel Yeo

Updated: 5:58pm, 29 Dec, 2020

