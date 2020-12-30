The Singapore International School in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
Operation Santa Claus
Singapore International School’s virtual Christmas charity event brings joy to students, parents
- Parents buy tickets for their children who take part in Family Festival, and the proceeds are donated to Operation Santa Claus
- Pupils from secondary section host game sessions, Christmas craft workshops, while several activities also entertain younger students
