Located at what is known as Bishop’s Hill in Shek Kip Mei, the reservoir was built on August 10, 1904. Photo: Winson Wong
A century-old reservoir has captured Hongkongers’ imagination amid Covid-19 doom and gloom, political strife
- News of public discovery of grand underground structures which were nearly demolished causes government U-turn and apology
- The Post explores past conservation controversies and lists gems throughout city that history buffs can visit
