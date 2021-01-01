Anti-government protesters on Nathan Road in Mong Kok on February 29. Photo: Felix Wong
Year in Review 2020
Home-made masks, a night of mayhem and failed asylum bids: 10 of readers’ top Hong Kong stories from 2020
- The city had barely recovered from the social unrest of last year, when the pandemic hit and Beijing moved to rein in activists with the national security law
- With thousands of reports, the Post covered the changes and impact on the lives of residents
