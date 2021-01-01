People still gathered in Central to celebrate the end of 2020, but there were no fireworks due to the pandemic. Photo: Dickson Lee People still gathered in Central to celebrate the end of 2020, but there were no fireworks due to the pandemic. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s first baby of new year born at stroke of midnight – just in time for coldest January 1 since 2005

  • Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei delivered the 3.38kg boy, though no media were allowed amid the coronavirus pandemic
  • Meanwhile, the city registered its coldest start to a year in more than a decade, with a temperature of just 8.6 degrees recorded by Observatory

Elizabeth Cheung
Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 11:04am, 1 Jan, 2021

People still gathered in Central to celebrate the end of 2020, but there were no fireworks due to the pandemic. Photo: Dickson Lee
