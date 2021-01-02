Domestic helpers in Hong Kong are facing a host of challenges brought on by the pandemic, but employers are also bearing their own set of burdens. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus pandemic woes for Hong Kong domestic helpers and employers, as infection fears, quarantine costs derail plans
- Some households have given up finding helpers to ease financial burden, while others hunt for workers still in city as pandemic causes travel and visa delays
- Workers’ rights groups also raise challenges to mental and physical well-being of helpers, with some facing increasing workload but not allowed to go out or return home
