Rise of nano flats in Hong Kong has led to fall in living standards, with government policies to blame, land use group says

  • Liber Research Community found that nano flats – those no larger than 260 sq ft – accounted for 13 per cent of all the total private housing supply in 2019
  • The group has called on the government to raise minimum size requirements for residential developments

Joyce Ng
Updated: 8:58am, 4 Jan, 2021

A proliferation of cramped ‘nano flats’ has led to a decline in Hongkongers’ standard of life, researchers say. Photo: Martin Chan
