The MPF aims to provide retirement protection to the working population but has faced criticism. Photo: Xinhua The MPF aims to provide retirement protection to the working population but has faced criticism. Photo: Xinhua
Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF)

Digital platform forecast to save Hong Kong’s MPF account holders up to HK$40 billion in first 10 years

  • The e-MPF is a centralised electronic platform that aims to standardise and streamline administration of fund schemes to cut costs
  • Financial services chief Christopher Hui says the government has listened to people’s views and agrees there is ‘big room for improvement’ in MPF system

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 10:04pm, 3 Jan, 2021

