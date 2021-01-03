The MPF aims to provide retirement protection to the working population but has faced criticism. Photo: Xinhua
Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF)
Digital platform forecast to save Hong Kong’s MPF account holders up to HK$40 billion in first 10 years
- The e-MPF is a centralised electronic platform that aims to standardise and streamline administration of fund schemes to cut costs
- Financial services chief Christopher Hui says the government has listened to people’s views and agrees there is ‘big room for improvement’ in MPF system
