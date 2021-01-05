A new Transport Department system that will notify residents when their car information has been searched was defended by Carrie Lam on Tuesday. Photo: Dickson Lee A new Transport Department system that will notify residents when their car information has been searched was defended by Carrie Lam on Tuesday. Photo: Dickson Lee
A new Transport Department system that will notify residents when their car information has been searched was defended by Carrie Lam on Tuesday. Photo: Dickson Lee

Doxxing and cyberbullying

Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says ‘weaponising’ of information made car database search alerts necessary, won’t ‘undermine work of media’

  • New system that lets vehicle owners know who has accessed their information could be duplicated by other public registers, according to chief executive
  • Journalists’ group has argued programme will only serve to tip off public figures being investigated by local outlets

Topic |   Doxxing and cyberbullying
Lilian ChengJeffie Lam
Lilian Cheng and Jeffie Lam

Updated: 11:46am, 5 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A new Transport Department system that will notify residents when their car information has been searched was defended by Carrie Lam on Tuesday. Photo: Dickson Lee A new Transport Department system that will notify residents when their car information has been searched was defended by Carrie Lam on Tuesday. Photo: Dickson Lee
A new Transport Department system that will notify residents when their car information has been searched was defended by Carrie Lam on Tuesday. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE