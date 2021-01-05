The blaze broke out in the seventh-floor warehouse of Century Industrial Building on Tsing Yeung Circuit in Tuen Mun. Photo: Now TV News
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
About 100 people evacuated from Hong Kong industrial building as warehouse bursts into flames
- The blaze broke out in the seventh-floor warehouse of Century Industrial Building in Tuen Mun shortly before 11am
- Three people, including a 10-year-old boy, complained of feeling unwell after inhaling smoke and were taken to Tuen Mun Hospital
