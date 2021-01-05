The reservoir in Shek Kip Mei's Bishop Hill. Photo: Sam Tsang The reservoir in Shek Kip Mei's Bishop Hill. Photo: Sam Tsang
The reservoir in Shek Kip Mei's Bishop Hill. Photo: Sam Tsang

Conservation

Hong Kong /  Society

Heritage advisers, architects urge government to learn from previous mistakes, engage public in conservation of Hong Kong sites

  • Antiquities Advisory Board member Vincent Ho says experts had in 2017 decided ‘non-building structures’ such as a water tank would not be graded for protection
  • He says official terminology may have caused misunderstanding due to a broad description used for structures

Topic |   Conservation
Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 9:05pm, 5 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The reservoir in Shek Kip Mei's Bishop Hill. Photo: Sam Tsang The reservoir in Shek Kip Mei's Bishop Hill. Photo: Sam Tsang
The reservoir in Shek Kip Mei's Bishop Hill. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE