Hong Kong set for another cold snap, with mercury hovering around 10 degrees Celsius until next Tuesday

  • Hong Kong Observatory says the winter monsoon is affecting Guangdong province and is expected to strengthen on Thursday
  • Lows will dip to around 8 degrees on Friday and Saturday in urban areas, while the New Territories will be a couple of degrees colder, forecaster says

Kanis Leung
Kanis Leung

Updated: 10:39pm, 6 Jan, 2021

Residents will have to get their winter woollies out again. Photo: Nora Tam
