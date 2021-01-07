The former Hatton Road service reservoir, which was demolished in 2011. Photo: Handout The former Hatton Road service reservoir, which was demolished in 2011. Photo: Handout
The former Hatton Road service reservoir, which was demolished in 2011. Photo: Handout

Conservation

Hong Kong /  Society

With heritage preservation in the spotlight, Hong Kong authorities reveal century-old structure was demolished nine years ago

  • Acknowledgement of the demolition of the Mid-Levels service reservoir came just over a week after a similar structure in Kowloon was saved following a public outcry
  • The Water Supplies Department and the Antiquities and Monuments Office have pledged a review of how such sites are treating going forward

Topic |   Conservation
Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 11:54pm, 7 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The former Hatton Road service reservoir, which was demolished in 2011. Photo: Handout The former Hatton Road service reservoir, which was demolished in 2011. Photo: Handout
The former Hatton Road service reservoir, which was demolished in 2011. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE