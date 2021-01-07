The former Hatton Road service reservoir, which was demolished in 2011. Photo: Handout
Conservation
With heritage preservation in the spotlight, Hong Kong authorities reveal century-old structure was demolished nine years ago
- Acknowledgement of the demolition of the Mid-Levels service reservoir came just over a week after a similar structure in Kowloon was saved following a public outcry
- The Water Supplies Department and the Antiquities and Monuments Office have pledged a review of how such sites are treating going forward
