Ethnic minority groups can encounter issues such as workplace exclusion in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Workplace exclusion, language barriers: how Hongkonger Yusuf Mohideen is tearing down the obstacles faced by his Indian parents
- Mohideen saw his parents suffering from racial exclusion as he grew up in Hong Kong
- He is now signed up to project by Swire Pacific and Zubin Foundation aimed at opening up new opportunities for ethnic minority students and graduates
Topic | Ethnic minorities in Hong Kong
