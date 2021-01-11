Ethnic minority groups can encounter issues such as workplace exclusion in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP Ethnic minority groups can encounter issues such as workplace exclusion in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Ethnic minority groups can encounter issues such as workplace exclusion in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP

Ethnic minorities in Hong Kong

Hong Kong /  Society

Workplace exclusion, language barriers: how Hongkonger Yusuf Mohideen is tearing down the obstacles faced by his Indian parents

  • Mohideen saw his parents suffering from racial exclusion as he grew up in Hong Kong
  • He is now signed up to project by Swire Pacific and Zubin Foundation aimed at opening up new opportunities for ethnic minority students and graduates

Topic |   Ethnic minorities in Hong Kong
Wynna Wong

Updated: 10:00am, 11 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Ethnic minority groups can encounter issues such as workplace exclusion in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP Ethnic minority groups can encounter issues such as workplace exclusion in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Ethnic minority groups can encounter issues such as workplace exclusion in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE