WhatsApp has notified its users that they have until February 8 to agree to new privacy terms. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong privacy watchdog urges WhatsApp to pump brakes on policy changes, offer alternatives for users
- WhatsApp has informed its more than 2 billion users that they will need to agree to a new policy allowing it to share data with its parent company, Facebook
- The move has prompted concerns about how the data might be used, but WhatsApp maintains the information collected will not include the content of messages
