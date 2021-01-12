The fare scheme was launched in 2012. Photo: Handout
Ageing society
600,000 elderly Hong Kong residents will need to apply for new personalised Octopus card for HK$2 fare scheme
- New cards issued by the city’s largest e-payment provider for those aged between 60 and 64 will show the user’s name and recent profile photo
- Welfare chief hopes applicants will be able to register for the cards as early as the third quarter this year
Topic | Ageing society
The fare scheme was launched in 2012. Photo: Handout