Newspapers with front page advertisements reassuring users of WhatsApp’s privacy protections are displayed in India on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

Amid worldwide concerns over WhatsApp’s new privacy terms, there’s one question facing users: to switch, or not to switch?

  • The Post walks you through the exodus of users fleeing the Facebook-owned platform – and whether you should consider making the switch yourself
  • Experts say that while worries over the new data-sharing arrangement may be overblown, there are legitimate privacy concerns surrounding WhatsApp

Ethan Paul
Updated: 9:32am, 14 Jan, 2021

