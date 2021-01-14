Newspapers with front page advertisements reassuring users of WhatsApp’s privacy protections are displayed in India on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Amid worldwide concerns over WhatsApp’s new privacy terms, there’s one question facing users: to switch, or not to switch?
- The Post walks you through the exodus of users fleeing the Facebook-owned platform – and whether you should consider making the switch yourself
- Experts say that while worries over the new data-sharing arrangement may be overblown, there are legitimate privacy concerns surrounding WhatsApp
