Hong Kong firefighters respond to a blaze inside a 30-storey building in Tuen Mun in the early hours of Monday. Photo: Facebook
Firefighters rescue Hong Kong man from flames as faulty refrigerator starts blaze, forces 100 to evacuate building
- The 32-year-old victim had regained consciousness before being taken to hospital, though felt unwell due to smoke inhalation
- Residents poured from 30-storey building before arrival of fire services and police soon after 5.30am
