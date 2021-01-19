Life in Yau Tsim Mong district has been somewhat hushed amid a worsening coronavirus outbreak there. Photo: Martin Chan Life in Yau Tsim Mong district has been somewhat hushed amid a worsening coronavirus outbreak there. Photo: Martin Chan
Life in Yau Tsim Mong district has been somewhat hushed amid a worsening coronavirus outbreak there. Photo: Martin Chan

Coronavirus pandemic

Hong Kong /  Society

Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s once-bustling Yau Tsim Mong district now quiet under mandatory testing order, but fears of infection are nothing new for many residents

  • A large swathe of Yau Tsim Mong district has been ordered to undergo mandatory Covid-19 testing after an outbreak in crowded tenements there
  • But some residents say they have been taking extra precautions all along given what they see as the inherent risks of living in the neighbourhood

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 10:51am, 19 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Life in Yau Tsim Mong district has been somewhat hushed amid a worsening coronavirus outbreak there. Photo: Martin Chan Life in Yau Tsim Mong district has been somewhat hushed amid a worsening coronavirus outbreak there. Photo: Martin Chan
Life in Yau Tsim Mong district has been somewhat hushed amid a worsening coronavirus outbreak there. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE