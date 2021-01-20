Hongkongers choose orchids at Chiba Orchid Farm in Yuen Long. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong florists have until Friday to decide whether they want to join Lunar New Year flower fairs
- More than 200 traders and farmers attend a briefing held by Food and Environmental Hygiene Department in Sheung Wan
- They will also have to submit by Friday details of their staff members taking part in the event
Topic | Lunar New Year
Hongkongers choose orchids at Chiba Orchid Farm in Yuen Long. Photo: K. Y. Cheng