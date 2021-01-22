The cleaner suffered fatal injuries at a building on Shan King Estate in Ming Kum Road. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong refuse worker dies after ‘falling 35 floors down rubbish chute’ in Tuen Mun residential tower
- Victim Kwan Hau-kei thought to have lost his balance while emptying bins on top floor of high-rise building
- Police suspect he had been lying injured for several hours in ground-floor bin before colleagues found him
