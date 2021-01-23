A group of domestic helpers are helping to clean up Hong Kong’s hardest to reach peaks on their days off. Photo: Handout A group of domestic helpers are helping to clean up Hong Kong’s hardest to reach peaks on their days off. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong

Hong Kong hiking: the domestic helpers scaling new heights to tackle countryside litter scourge

  • Group of friends use their one day off a week to collect rubbish as they pound strenuous, dangerous routes to city’s least accessible peaks
  • ‘Rubbish is the world’s problem,’ says Filipino on a mission to do her bit to protect the environment

Topic |   Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
Laura Westbrook
Updated: 10:30am, 23 Jan, 2021

