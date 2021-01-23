A domestic helper accompanies a young boy as they walk past a billboard in Wan Chai. Photo: Sam Tsang A domestic helper accompanies a young boy as they walk past a billboard in Wan Chai. Photo: Sam Tsang
A domestic helper accompanies a young boy as they walk past a billboard in Wan Chai. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong maids need a break, but Covid-19 fears make it harder for them to gather on days off

  • Some helpers say they end up working seven days a week when employers stop them going out
  • Victoria Park no longer the cheerful meeting place it used to be, say Indonesian helpers

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 8:00am, 23 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A domestic helper accompanies a young boy as they walk past a billboard in Wan Chai. Photo: Sam Tsang A domestic helper accompanies a young boy as they walk past a billboard in Wan Chai. Photo: Sam Tsang
A domestic helper accompanies a young boy as they walk past a billboard in Wan Chai. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE