A domestic helper accompanies a young boy as they walk past a billboard in Wan Chai. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong maids need a break, but Covid-19 fears make it harder for them to gather on days off
- Some helpers say they end up working seven days a week when employers stop them going out
- Victoria Park no longer the cheerful meeting place it used to be, say Indonesian helpers
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A domestic helper accompanies a young boy as they walk past a billboard in Wan Chai. Photo: Sam Tsang