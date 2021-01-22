Around 150 residential buildings in Yau Tsim Mong district will be targeted by the lockdown. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong lockdown: anger and confusion over looming Covid-19 restrictions, but to some, move is ‘better than nothing’
- Some residents feel a partial lockdown will fail to control the outbreak in the city, as the virus may also spread in other areas
- But many others feel strict restrictions are necessary to halt a sudden surge in infections amid fourth wave
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Around 150 residential buildings in Yau Tsim Mong district will be targeted by the lockdown. Photo: Dickson Lee