Residents collect food supplies in the locked-down area in Jordan. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong lockdown: food supplied to residents stuck inside Covid-19 cordon slammed as inadequate
- Dried pasta and tinned food among items handed out to Jordan neighbourhood, but many elderly people lack can openers, district councillor says
- City leader Lam defends the arrangement, stressing the restrictions are expected to be lifted by Monday morning
