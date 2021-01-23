Residents collect food supplies in the locked-down area in Jordan. Photo: Facebook Residents collect food supplies in the locked-down area in Jordan. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong lockdown: food supplied to residents stuck inside Covid-19 cordon slammed as inadequate

  • Dried pasta and tinned food among items handed out to Jordan neighbourhood, but many elderly people lack can openers, district councillor says
  • City leader Lam defends the arrangement, stressing the restrictions are expected to be lifted by Monday morning

Christy Leung
Updated: 11:22pm, 23 Jan, 2021

