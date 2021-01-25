Though almost all of the members of the Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong (pictured) now have anti-sexual harassment policies. Photo: Handout Though almost all of the members of the Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong (pictured) now have anti-sexual harassment policies. Photo: Handout
Share of Hong Kong sports associations with anti-sexual harassment policies has increased, but some are still inadequate, watchdog says

  • All but eight of the 79 member organisations of the Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong had enacted such policies as of last year
  • But the Equal Opportunities Commission has found that only 27 of the policies contain all the key elements, such as procedures for dealing with complaints and possible disciplinary action

Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 8:34pm, 25 Jan, 2021

