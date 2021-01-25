Though almost all of the members of the Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong (pictured) now have anti-sexual harassment policies. Photo: Handout
Share of Hong Kong sports associations with anti-sexual harassment policies has increased, but some are still inadequate, watchdog says
- All but eight of the 79 member organisations of the Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong had enacted such policies as of last year
- But the Equal Opportunities Commission has found that only 27 of the policies contain all the key elements, such as procedures for dealing with complaints and possible disciplinary action
