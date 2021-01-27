The decision to leave Hong Kong for Britain has resulted in arguments and heartache in some families. Illustration by Perry Tse The decision to leave Hong Kong for Britain has resulted in arguments and heartache in some families. Illustration by Perry Tse
Hong Kong / Society

National security law: stay or leave? Quarrels, heartache as Hong Kong families torn over taking up London’s BN(O) ticket

  • Some set aside urge to leave Hong Kong, choosing to stay and take care of elderly parents
  • Agony for some, an easy choice for others who say Britain offers children a better future

Topic |   British National (Overseas) passport
Laura Westbrook, Phila Siu and Rachel Yeo
Laura Westbrook , Phila Siu and Rachel Yeo

Updated: 8:29am, 27 Jan, 2021

