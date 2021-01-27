The decision to leave Hong Kong for Britain has resulted in arguments and heartache in some families. Illustration by Perry Tse
National security law: stay or leave? Quarrels, heartache as Hong Kong families torn over taking up London’s BN(O) ticket
- Some set aside urge to leave Hong Kong, choosing to stay and take care of elderly parents
- Agony for some, an easy choice for others who say Britain offers children a better future
The decision to leave Hong Kong for Britain has resulted in arguments and heartache in some families. Illustration by Perry Tse