Two children do their homework in a subdivided flat in Tsuen Wan. Photo: K.Y. Cheng Two children do their homework in a subdivided flat in Tsuen Wan. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Two children do their homework in a subdivided flat in Tsuen Wan. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong should reintroduce rent controls for subdivided flats, says task force, with some members wanting to limit what landlords can charge

  • Government-appointed group considering reintroducing controls after 17 years and capping rise in rent at 15 per cent
  • But landlords say it puts them at a disadvantage and argue it would protect problem tenants

Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Gigi Choy
Gigi Choy

Updated: 9:51pm, 26 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Two children do their homework in a subdivided flat in Tsuen Wan. Photo: K.Y. Cheng Two children do their homework in a subdivided flat in Tsuen Wan. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Two children do their homework in a subdivided flat in Tsuen Wan. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE