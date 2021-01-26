Two children do their homework in a subdivided flat in Tsuen Wan. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong should reintroduce rent controls for subdivided flats, says task force, with some members wanting to limit what landlords can charge
- Government-appointed group considering reintroducing controls after 17 years and capping rise in rent at 15 per cent
- But landlords say it puts them at a disadvantage and argue it would protect problem tenants
Topic | Hong Kong housing
