Analysts say the battered British economy will receive a welcome boost from the arrival of a significant number of educated or rich Hongkongers. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen Analysts say the battered British economy will receive a welcome boost from the arrival of a significant number of educated or rich Hongkongers. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Analysts say the battered British economy will receive a welcome boost from the arrival of a significant number of educated or rich Hongkongers. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Hong Kong /  Society

National security law: boost for Britain, blow to Hong Kong? How the BN(O) ticket may affect fortunes of both sides

  • Cash-rich Hongkongers could provide the fillip Britain’s battered economy needs badly
  • Loss of young people and professionals in large numbers will hurt Hong Kong, economists say

Topic |   British National (Overseas) passport
Phila SiuRachel YeoDanny Lee
Phila Siu , Rachel Yeo and Danny Lee

Updated: 8:31am, 28 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Analysts say the battered British economy will receive a welcome boost from the arrival of a significant number of educated or rich Hongkongers. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen Analysts say the battered British economy will receive a welcome boost from the arrival of a significant number of educated or rich Hongkongers. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Analysts say the battered British economy will receive a welcome boost from the arrival of a significant number of educated or rich Hongkongers. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
READ FULL ARTICLE