Students receive tutoring at the Integrated Brilliant Education Centre in Jordan. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong educational charity empowers underprivileged students from ethnic minority groups to ‘compete on an equal level’
- Integrated Brilliant Education Limited provides tutoring at a nominal fee to help students brush up on their Chinese language skills to prepare them for success
- The group was started by husband and wife Manoj and Geetanjali Dhar, who moved to Hong Kong from India in 1999
Topic | City Weekend
Students receive tutoring at the Integrated Brilliant Education Centre in Jordan. Photo: Edmond So