Deputy Director of Social Welfare (Services) Lam Ka-tai addresses journalists in 2019. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Lam Ka-tai, key figure in Hong Kong’s Social Welfare Department, dies at 59; praised as ‘modest and dedicated’ by city leader
- The deputy director of social welfare (services) passed away at 11.48am on Saturday, 10 days after collapsing in his office in Wan Chai
- Lam, who served the department for more than three decades, was as an ‘outstanding policymaker’, city’s No 2 official says
Topic | Obituaries
