Sik Sik Yuen Wong Tai Sin Temple has announced a major downscaling of this year’s Lunar New Year festivities. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s Sik Sik Yuen Wong Tai Sin Temple cancels Lunar New Year inaugural incense burning for first time
- In its centenary year, Taoist temple introduces raft of anti-contagion measures, including getting rid of the ritualistic dash to burn the first incense
- Drawing of divination sticks on February 13 at Sha Tin’s Che Kung Temple closed to the public, also due to the pandemic
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Sik Sik Yuen Wong Tai Sin Temple has announced a major downscaling of this year’s Lunar New Year festivities. Photo: Winson Wong