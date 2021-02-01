Sik Sik Yuen Wong Tai Sin Temple has announced a major downscaling of this year’s Lunar New Year festivities. Photo: Winson Wong Sik Sik Yuen Wong Tai Sin Temple has announced a major downscaling of this year’s Lunar New Year festivities. Photo: Winson Wong
Sik Sik Yuen Wong Tai Sin Temple has announced a major downscaling of this year’s Lunar New Year festivities. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Society

Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s Sik Sik Yuen Wong Tai Sin Temple cancels Lunar New Year inaugural incense burning for first time

  • In its centenary year, Taoist temple introduces raft of anti-contagion measures, including getting rid of the ritualistic dash to burn the first incense
  • Drawing of divination sticks on February 13 at Sha Tin’s Che Kung Temple closed to the public, also due to the pandemic

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 4:32pm, 1 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Sik Sik Yuen Wong Tai Sin Temple has announced a major downscaling of this year’s Lunar New Year festivities. Photo: Winson Wong Sik Sik Yuen Wong Tai Sin Temple has announced a major downscaling of this year’s Lunar New Year festivities. Photo: Winson Wong
Sik Sik Yuen Wong Tai Sin Temple has announced a major downscaling of this year’s Lunar New Year festivities. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE