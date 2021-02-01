Hongkongers on Monday began applying in person for a new British National (Overseas) visa that will open a path to citizenship in that country. Photo: Sam Tsang
First Hongkongers head to North Point to apply for new BN(O) visas as Executive Council member pours cold water on scheme
- Parents with small children dominate a slightly busier than normal day at Britain’s visa centre in city
- But Exco’s Regina Ip dismisses new programme, saying it will draw those with ‘no skills and qualifications’
Hongkongers on Monday began applying in person for a new British National (Overseas) visa that will open a path to citizenship in that country. Photo: Sam Tsang