SCMP Charities Ltd project director Lawrence Wong (right) receives a cheque from DEACONS official Lilian Chiang in Kowloon Tong. Photo: Edmond So
Nearly HK$17 million raised in 2020 edition of Operation Santa Claus, overcoming hurdles created by coronavirus pandemic
- The fundraising drive, co-organised by South China Morning Post and RTHK, raised HK$16.7 million in 2020, topping the previous year’s HK$16.1 million
- Morgan Stanley took home the Top Corporate Fundraiser prize for the fifth year in a row, by donating HK$5 million
