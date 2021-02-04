SCMP Charities Ltd project director Lawrence Wong (right) receives a cheque from DEACONS official Lilian Chiang in Kowloon Tong. Photo: Edmond So SCMP Charities Ltd project director Lawrence Wong (right) receives a cheque from DEACONS official Lilian Chiang in Kowloon Tong. Photo: Edmond So
Nearly HK$17 million raised in 2020 edition of Operation Santa Claus, overcoming hurdles created by coronavirus pandemic

  • The fundraising drive, co-organised by South China Morning Post and RTHK, raised HK$16.7 million in 2020, topping the previous year’s HK$16.1 million
  • Morgan Stanley took home the Top Corporate Fundraiser prize for the fifth year in a row, by donating HK$5 million

Wynna Wong

Updated: 7:47am, 4 Feb, 2021

SCMP Charities Ltd project director Lawrence Wong (right) receives a cheque from DEACONS official Lilian Chiang in Kowloon Tong. Photo: Edmond So SCMP Charities Ltd project director Lawrence Wong (right) receives a cheque from DEACONS official Lilian Chiang in Kowloon Tong. Photo: Edmond So
