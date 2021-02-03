Domestic workers gather outside Exchange Square in Central during Hong Kong’s third wave of the coronavirus last summer. Photo: Robert Ng Domestic workers gather outside Exchange Square in Central during Hong Kong’s third wave of the coronavirus last summer. Photo: Robert Ng
Domestic workers gather outside Exchange Square in Central during Hong Kong’s third wave of the coronavirus last summer. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong Immigration Department rejects 319 visa applications from ‘job-hopping’ domestic helpers

  • Group representing migrant workers reacts angrily to suggestions domestic helpers are switching jobs so they can rack up repeat severance payments
  • Immigration Department figures reveal a 93 per cent increase over two years in visa rejections issued to helpers suspected of ‘job hopping’

Topic |   Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
Phila Siu
Phila Siu

Updated: 8:30pm, 3 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Domestic workers gather outside Exchange Square in Central during Hong Kong’s third wave of the coronavirus last summer. Photo: Robert Ng Domestic workers gather outside Exchange Square in Central during Hong Kong’s third wave of the coronavirus last summer. Photo: Robert Ng
Domestic workers gather outside Exchange Square in Central during Hong Kong’s third wave of the coronavirus last summer. Photo: Robert Ng
READ FULL ARTICLE