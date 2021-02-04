Hikers make their way up a trail in Sai Kung East Country Park, where a woman collapsed on Thursday and died shortly thereafter. Photo: Facebook Hikers make their way up a trail in Sai Kung East Country Park, where a woman collapsed on Thursday and died shortly thereafter. Photo: Facebook
Hikers make their way up a trail in Sai Kung East Country Park, where a woman collapsed on Thursday and died shortly thereafter. Photo: Facebook
Woman dies in hospital after being airlifted from Hong Kong hiking trail where she collapsed

  • Emergency personnel were called after a man came across the middle-aged woman and her friend, who had been hiking in Sai Kung East Country Park
  • She was flown unconscious to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan, where she died just after 11am

Clifford Lo
Updated: 1:46pm, 4 Feb, 2021

