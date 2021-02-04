A low-income worker in Jordan. Underprivileged families are currently eligible for a family allowance if the household works at least 144 hours a month. Photo: Nora Tam
Welfare help for more than 140,000 residents in Hong Kong after government eases eligibility criteria
- About 24,000 more households will be able to claim working family allowance after required hours on the job cut in half
- Another 120,000 residents can use government-run food bank programme after asset ceiling raised
A low-income worker in Jordan. Underprivileged families are currently eligible for a family allowance if the household works at least 144 hours a month. Photo: Nora Tam