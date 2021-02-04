Subdivided flats are often found in rundown buildings, and are regarded as the last housing resort for Hong Kong’s needy. Photo: Sam Tsang Subdivided flats are often found in rundown buildings, and are regarded as the last housing resort for Hong Kong’s needy. Photo: Sam Tsang
Subdivided flats are often found in rundown buildings, and are regarded as the last housing resort for Hong Kong’s needy. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Society

Bill to better protect residents of Hong Kong’s subdivided flats in works, leader Carrie Lam says

  • Move comes following expert panel’s suggestion for rent controls in subdivided units and a standard tenancy agreement to protect poor families
  • Lam also agrees to allow a legislator to introduce a private member’s bill for amending a law to prevent landlords from overcharging tenants for water

Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Gigi Choy
Gigi Choy

Updated: 9:24pm, 4 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Subdivided flats are often found in rundown buildings, and are regarded as the last housing resort for Hong Kong’s needy. Photo: Sam Tsang Subdivided flats are often found in rundown buildings, and are regarded as the last housing resort for Hong Kong’s needy. Photo: Sam Tsang
Subdivided flats are often found in rundown buildings, and are regarded as the last housing resort for Hong Kong’s needy. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE