Subdivided flats are often found in rundown buildings, and are regarded as the last housing resort for Hong Kong’s needy. Photo: Sam Tsang
Bill to better protect residents of Hong Kong’s subdivided flats in works, leader Carrie Lam says
- Move comes following expert panel’s suggestion for rent controls in subdivided units and a standard tenancy agreement to protect poor families
- Lam also agrees to allow a legislator to introduce a private member’s bill for amending a law to prevent landlords from overcharging tenants for water
Topic | Hong Kong housing
